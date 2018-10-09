Traffic flow at entry, exit points to be improved

LAHORE: On the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a comprehensive and workable plan would be chalked out for improving traffic circulation at entry and exit points of the provincial metropolis.

National Highway Authority, Lahore Development Authority, Lahore Ring Road Authority, Motorway Police and City Traffic Police will jointly put forward practical solution to this problem after due deliberations in this regard. Lahore Development Authority Director General Amna Imran Khan informed this after meeting with Naveed Iqbal Wahla, member central zone of National Highway Authority on Monday. Additional Director General (HQ) LDA Rana Abdul Shakoor, Chief Engineer, LDA Mazhar Hussain Khan and other officers concerned attended the meeting.