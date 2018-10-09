Tue October 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today
The Bangladesh model

The Bangladesh model
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM
Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Scattered rain predicted

LAHORE: Dry weather continued to prevail in the city here Monday while Met office predicted scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A fresh westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and may persist till Wednesday. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha Divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Peshawar 09mm, Mirkhani 05mm, Risalpur, Dir 04mm, Drosh 03mm, Chitral 02mm, Lower Dir 01mm and Kamra 05mm. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Lasbella where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 28°C, minimum was 19°C and humidity level was 54 percent.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Metrological Department released an overall report of monsoon 2018, according to which, below normal (-31%) rainfall was recorded during monsoon 2018 season. It said during September 2018, country’s rainfall was below normal (-35%) and below normal rainfall was recorded all over provinces except Balochistan where it was above normal. Similarly in August, country’s rainfall was below normal (-51%) and below normal rainfall was recorded over all provinces.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women

Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women
Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Photos & Videos

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape