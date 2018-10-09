Scattered rain predicted

LAHORE: Dry weather continued to prevail in the city here Monday while Met office predicted scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A fresh westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and may persist till Wednesday. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha Divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Peshawar 09mm, Mirkhani 05mm, Risalpur, Dir 04mm, Drosh 03mm, Chitral 02mm, Lower Dir 01mm and Kamra 05mm. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Lasbella where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 28°C, minimum was 19°C and humidity level was 54 percent.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Metrological Department released an overall report of monsoon 2018, according to which, below normal (-31%) rainfall was recorded during monsoon 2018 season. It said during September 2018, country’s rainfall was below normal (-35%) and below normal rainfall was recorded all over provinces except Balochistan where it was above normal. Similarly in August, country’s rainfall was below normal (-51%) and below normal rainfall was recorded over all provinces.