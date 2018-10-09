Sindh Rescue Service to be launched soon in coastal towns, says Wahab

To effectively cope with natural calamities in the province, the Sindh government will soon launch Sindh Rescue Service.

Initially, this service will be launched in coastal towns Thatta and Sujawal of the province. This was stated by the chief minister’s adviser on information and law, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, on Monday as he participated in a programme organised by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) at Sea View to mark National Disaster Awareness Day commemorated every year in memory of the victims of the massive earthquake that struck northern parts of Pakistan on October 8, 2005.

He said the provincial government would launch the Sindh Rescue Service as a gift for the people in order to ensure their protection and garner support during any natural disaster in future.

The adviser said that 8th October was not only a day to remember the earthquake victims, but it also carried a call for the government and communities to take necessary measures to effectively tackle any natural disaster in future.

He called upon the media to play its role to raise awareness among the masses by educating them about techniques related to disaster response, preparedness and management. Barrister Wahab said floods, torrential rains and droughts were major challenges faced by Sindh. “In 2010 during massive floods, the Sindh government had gone through a huge exercise to rescue millions of flood-hit people of 10 districts of the province and successfully completed the process of their rehabilitation.”

Wahab stated that the government was taking measures to transform the PDMA into a well-equipped and professional body so that a quick and timely response could be initiated in case of any disaster to minimise the losses.

He remembered those who had lost their lives and other people who had been affected by the earthquake of October 8, 2005, expressing sympathy and solidarity with the victim families. On the occasion, candles were lit in memory of the quake victims. A walk organised to mark the day was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life. The Sindh rehabilitation secretary also attended.