Tue October 09, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2018

Murad bans commercial use of industrial plots

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has imposed with immediate effect a ban on the allotment and conversion of industrial plots into commercials ones in the province and directed the provincial chief secretary to recommend a policy on the subject to the cabinet for further discussion and approval.

He issued these directives on Monday while presiding over a meeting regarding the commercialisation of industrial plots in the SITE area of Karachi.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Lcoal Government Khalid Secretary Hyder Shah, Industries Secretary Haleem Shaikh, the SITE MD and other officers.

The meeting was told that land measuring 152 acres of SITE was allotted for a cinema on three acres, banks on four acres, CNG stations on 23 acres, godowns on 40 acres, hotels on three acres, offices and showrooms on 40 acres, petrol pumps on 26 acres, shopping center - one acre, post office on one acre, shops on seven acres, weighbridge on two acres and workshops two acres.

The chief minister was told that allotments in this regard were being made by the SITE board comprising nine government and 60 tenants/industrialists. The allotments are legal but plots were basically meant for industrial purposes; therefore, they cannot be allotted for commercial or other purposes.

The chief minister was also informed that the industrial plots measuring 153 acres were converted into commercial plots illegally. They include 13 acres for banks, 15 for CNG stations, nine for dogowns, 73 acres for showrooms, 19 petrol pumps, six for shopping centers, five for shops, 11 for weighbridge, one for school and one acre for workshop. Shah said the SITE areas were established for industrial purposes, but they were being converted into commercial areas illegally. He directed the chief secretary to put up the matter to the provincial cabinet and imposed a ban on the allotment and conversion of industrial plots.

