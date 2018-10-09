Tue October 09, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2018

CM orders immediate release of funds to activate RO plants

Expressing displeasure over the closure of 110 reverse osmosis (RO) water filtration plants in Thar due to lack of funds, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the provincial finance department to immediately release Rs336.7 million to operationalise the RO plants.

The CM issued the directive on Monday while presiding over a meeting at CM House on the closure of RO plants. The meeting was informed that there were 600 RO plants in Thar, of which 110 were not functioning as required funds had not been released to the contractor of the RO plants project ­– Pak Oasis.

The CM expressed anger over the non-release of funds. “Why have funds not been released so far?” he asked Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah who replied that the approval of budget was the main reason behind the delay in release of funds.

“The provincial assembly passed budget at the end of the last month and now funds are available to be disbursed among the departments,” the chief secretary said, adding that the funds for RO plants will be released to the contractor in the next three days.

The CM, however, was not satisfied with the release of funds within three days. He directed Mumtaz to release funds amounting to Rs336.7 million to the contractor on the same day (Monday) and asked the contractor to operationalise all the RO plants overnight so that people of Thar start receiving water from the RO plants from Tuesday (today).

Talking to the high ups of the contractor company, Murad complained that the company closed the RO plants when it did not receive funds despite the fact it had been working with the Sindh government for the last many years. To this, officials of the contractor company told the CM that due to non-availability of funds they had not paid salaries to their employees since June 2018 who eventually stopped working in protest.

People of Thar suffered a lot due to drought and the only facility that provided freshwater to them also stopped working, Murad lamented. Provincial ministers Syed Sardar Ali Shah and Imtiaz Shaikh, and Adviser to CM Murtaza Wahab, who recently visited Thar on the instructions of the CM, informed the meeting that the closure of RO plants was a major issue for the residents of the desert region and must be resolved immediately.

The CM was informed that there are 2,646 RO plants in various districts of the province, of which 2,261 are operational.

Excess payment to contractor

It was pointed out in the meeting that an excess payment of around Rs4 billion had been made to the contractor of RO plants. However, the contractor denied this and claimed that the government had to still pay outstanding dues to it.

The contractor said it had signed contracts amounting to Rs13.6 billion for the installation of some RO plants and also to convert some of them on solar energy, against which they had received Rs10.5 billion while an amount of Rs3 billion was still outstanding.

The CM directed the chief secretary to constitute a committee with representatives from the Sindh Coal Authority, public health engineering department and finance department to reconcile all the expenditures in this regard in order to resolve monetary dispute. “This reconciliation must be made within three days,” he said, adding that in case the issue of excess payment is not resolved, a firm of well-reputed auditors will be hired to audit all the payments made so far.

The meeting was also attended by Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, Planning and Development Board Chairman Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary Sajid Jamal Abro, Public Health Engineering Secretary Jamal Shah and officers of the Sindh Coal Authority.

