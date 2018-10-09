KCCI for simplifying filing procedure

KARACHI: Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Junaid Esmail Makda appreciated the recent announcement by the government to extend the last date for filing income tax returns till November 30, 2018, and demanded simplified filing procedure, a statement said on Monday.

Keeping in view the complications in the newly-introduced form, the government should simplify filing procedures by immediately discontinuing the current new form and restoring the previous one for filing income tax returns, as all taxpayers and practitioners are well-acquainted with the previous version.

In his letter to the finance minister, the KCCI president said the restoration of previous form, which was agreed upon after deliberations, would surely give a boost to a large number of taxpayers in the Active Taxpayers List, otherwise, the newly-introduced form is likely to shrink the number of active taxpayers and prove counterproductive for all the efforts being made by the present government to enhance tax base of the country.

Many KCCI members have been facing a lot of problems in adopting the newly-introduced IRIS ADX software and are finding it difficult to submit their income tax returns through this software for offline tax filings, which is too technical, wastes a lot of time and contains some IT-related glitches, he said.