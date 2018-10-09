Green Innovation Challenge held

KARACHI: JS Bank has sponsored the “Green Innovation Challenge” (GIC) to address environment issues, a statement said on Monday.

The competition was organised by WWF-Pakistan. It was undertaken in collaboration with the UN Environment Programme’s Clean Seas’ campaign and aimed at empowering social entrepreneurs by providing a platform for initiatives to reduce or eliminate plastic waste in Pakistan, it added.

A three-staged start-up competition’s focus was on technology-oriented solutions for mitigation of plastic pollution. Yawar Herekar, head of Sustainable Finance, JS Bank said: “A number of wild animals are dying due to plastic pollution in our environment. This is especially true of marine animals such as turtles and whales. Only by working together thorough public-private partnerships can we make an impact to reduce waste and improve the environment.”