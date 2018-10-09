Engro Fertilizers to plant 1mln trees

LAHORE: Engro Fertilizers Ltd plans to nurture one million trees in Daharki and surrounding areas to pursue its vision of Green Pakistan, a statement said on Monday.

The project intends to reduce carbon foot print and play a vital role in combating climate change in the region. "For this purpose Engro Fertilizers has joined hands with Sindh Forest Department to utilize the two hundred (200) acres of barren land of Sindh Forest Department to nurture one million trees," it added. The project was initiated in May, 2018 when MoU was signed with Sindh Forest Department to grow 1 million trees on Sindh Forest Department land near Ghotki. The program was divided into two phases & the first phase covered plantation of 500,000 trees which is currently in progress.