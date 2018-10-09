Rudderless ship, clueless captain

LAHORE: Currently, the economy is like a rudderless boat in stormy seas, completely at the mercy of the tides, and in desperate need of a lighthouse, but its captain and crew are undecided over the course of action to be taken. If they stick to their manifestoed stance, they risk sinking the ship, and if they don’t they risk drowning themselves in embarrassment.

Seeking International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) assistance was a taboo for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), but after 45 days in government, the party, taking a U-turn, seems ready to do what it had declared to be forbidden.

All economists including two advisors of PTI have been advising the new government that the IMF bailout package is inevitable. The government however created hype about assistance from Saudi Arabia spreading news that oil at five-year deferred payment is in the offing. Nothing of that sort happened. Had that happened there would have been no need for financial assistance from the IMF, but its consent was needed to obtain help for other donors like World Bank.

The government expected massive response from the overseas Pakistanis on Imran Khan’s appeal conveniently forgetting that the donations to build a cancer hospital is child’s play compared to raising finances worth $10-12 billion needed to bail out the economy.

The government pinned high hopes on its anti-corruption drive with an expectation of Rs100-300 billion. This is easier said than done. Recovery of looted money takes years and not days or months as the premier expects. No efforts were made to streamline direct taxes. Most new taxation proposed in the mini-budget would come from indirect taxes that hurt the poor most. Manufacturers, service providers and importers recover all indirect taxes from the cost of consumers, who are mostly poor.

This government is talking about creating jobs for the poor and discouraging imports but is actively considering allowing import of used tractors in the country. On Sunday members of the Punjab cabinet suggested to the Prime Minister Imran Khan that the government should import used tractors. To which Khan promised that the matter would be discussed in the next session of the federal cabinet. The PM should know that Pakistan produces the cheapest tractors in the world and 95 percent of the tractor parts are produced in the country. No one dares import similar tractors from India and China at zero duty.

Tractor is life and blood of farming. The used tractors would definitely be cheaper than the brand new ones produced in Pakistan. There is however no guarantee of their quality and since various variants would be imported the availability of spare parts would remain chancy and expensive.

The farmers would rue the day they bought used obsolete machines for the rest of their lives. It will also be a huge drain on the foreign exchange on top of transferring jobs from Pakistan to outside. In the meantime the domestic tractor industry would be ruined along with its 250 tractor parts vendors. We are talking about a 100,000 jobs.

This government first proposed to allow non-filers to buy new property and vehicles in Pakistan but on protest from opposition reimposed the ban with minor changes allowing overseas Pakistanis to buy as they are not required by law to be filers.

However as far as ban on buying new cars is concerned there is a lacunae. A non-filers is not allowed to get a new Pakistani car worth Rs1 million to Rs5million registered in his name but he can get a used freshly imported car worth Rs1.3 million to Rs15 million. Does it make any sense? We are allowing non-filers to consume our foreign exchange to buy luxury cars but have denied them to buy locally made new cars where the foreign exchange component is only 30 percent of car value. It seems we are flooded with dollars and we want to reward our ‘respectable’ non-filers.

Another matter relates to the treatment of encroachment. Any government property encroached by individuals is a crime whether they are rich or poor. The law treats both equally but the PM has asked the Punjab government to regularise those who are living in slums. It is unfair as no one can be condoned for occupying government land.

The bureaucracy that allowed it to happen should be made accountable. The land should not be transferred in the name of slum dwellers unless they pay the cost of land. Moreover the property should be non-transferable for at least 30 years. Unconditional transfer of government land would encourage poor to encroach the government property.