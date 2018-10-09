Dollar strengthens

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: The dollar climbed on Monday, building on last week’s gains as weakness in global markets, led by Chinese equities, and recent strong US data boosted demand for the greenback. Against a basket of its rivals the greenback rose 0.2 percent to 95.85, edging towards a 14-month high of 96.991 hit in mid-August. “The dollar has been supported by strong data but with the market already long dollars at these levels, and data has to surprise investors by a bigger margin to push it higher,” said Manuel Oliveri, a FX strategist at Credit Agricole.
