CAS lifts provisional ban on Russian Olympic bobsledder

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Russian bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva has had her provisional ban lifted after failing a doping test at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Monday.
Sergeeva, who finished 12th in the two-woman bobsleigh, tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine on February 18.She admitted the offence at the time and was provisionally suspended, but subsequently said the adverse analytical finding was a result of contamination.
“On 5 October 2018, the provisional suspension was lifted by CAS on that basis, as it is undisputed between the parties to the procedure that the Athlete´s ADRV (anti-doping rule violation) likely resulted from a contaminated product,” CAS said in a statement.
PARIS: Russian bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva has had her provisional ban lifted after failing a doping test at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Monday.
Sergeeva, who finished 12th in the two-woman bobsleigh, tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine on February 18.She admitted the offence at the time and was provisionally suspended, but subsequently said the adverse analytical finding was a result of contamination.
“On 5 October 2018, the provisional suspension was lifted by CAS on that basis, as it is undisputed between the parties to the procedure that the Athlete´s ADRV (anti-doping rule violation) likely resulted from a contaminated product,” CAS said in a statement.
Comments