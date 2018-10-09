CAS lifts provisional ban on Russian Olympic bobsledder

PARIS: Russian bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva has had her provisional ban lifted after failing a doping test at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Monday.

Sergeeva, who finished 12th in the two-woman bobsleigh, tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine on February 18.She admitted the offence at the time and was provisionally suspended, but subsequently said the adverse analytical finding was a result of contamination.

“On 5 October 2018, the provisional suspension was lifted by CAS on that basis, as it is undisputed between the parties to the procedure that the Athlete´s ADRV (anti-doping rule violation) likely resulted from a contaminated product,” CAS said in a statement.