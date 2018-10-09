Sarkozy loses appeal over corruption trial

PARIS: Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy on Monday lost a first appeal against facing trial over influence peddling and corruption charges and must await a second appeal before knowing if he will be sent to court, the Paris prosecutor’s office said. Sarkozy, who was president from 2007 to 2012, is suspected of helping a prosecutor get promoted in return for leaked information about a separate criminal inquiry.

Investigators were using phone-taps to examine allegations that late Libyan leader Moamer Qadhafi funded Sarkozy’s election campaign when they began to suspect the former French leader had used a network of informants to keep tabs on the criminal case. Sarkozy was defeated by Socialist Francois Hollande when he ran for re-election in 2012. He has since faced a series of investigations into alleged corruption, fraud, favoritism and campaign-funding irregularities.