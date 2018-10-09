Tue October 09, 2018
Editorial

October 9, 2018

Not so simple

Prime Minister Imran Khan is quickly learning that it was much easier to make lofty promises when in opposition than it is to follow through now that he is in power. The PTI had always said that it would not bring out the begging bowl but at his first formal press conference on Sunday, he admitted that we may have to go to the IMF for a loan. The PTI was critical of the previous government whenever they raised the price of electricity and gas but now Imran says that raising the price of utilities is one of the only ways to cope with the economic situation. Of course, it is not the PTI’s fault that Pakistan is at an economic crossroads. Mismanagement by previous governments, structural problems such as Pakistan’s dependency on imported oil and delayed gains from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor have depleted the country’s foreign reserves and hurt the ability to increase exports at a time when many of our outstanding loans are due. Where the PTI can be faulted for is the way it pretended as if all of the problems Pakistan faces could be solved by simply cracking down on corruption. As important as it is to hold public officials responsible for their wrongdoing, it is naïve to think that doing that alone will remove the systemic issues within the economy.

Even now, the PTI is offering pie-in-the-sky solutions. In his press conference, the prime minister said that he had requested three countries to keep their dollars with the State Bank of Pakistan so that our foreign exchange reserves could be replenished. This is unlikely to happen especially when Pakistan is in the middle of negotiations with the Financial Action Task Force to avoid an international blacklist of the country’s banking system. Even now, the prime minister believes that our largest problem is corruption. He mentioned the massive losses being incurred by the Pakistan Steel Mills, the railways and PIA – and blamed it all on corruption. This is once again a simplistic explanation for the problem and the one remedy Imran offered was to introduce a whisteblowers act. But the Public Interest Disclosures Act, 2017 already provides protection to whistleblowers who unearth corruption. The job of the government is not to pass redundant legislation but to strengthen and enforce existing laws. Governing is always harder than campaigning – something the PTI is only just beginning to find out. The learning curve may be steep but if the situation truly is as dire as Prime Minister Imran Khan made it out to be then the government will have to get its act together sooner rather than later.

