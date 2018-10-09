A temporary matter

This is to draw the attention of the education minister to the crisis that has gripped government colleges, particularly in rural areas, in Punjab due to the exploitative policies of the previous government. Instead of filling in the thousands of vacant posts, the last government launched the notorious internship programme.

Through the scheme, thousands of Master’s degree-holders were offered a temporary job for a fixed period of nine months against the meagre salary of Rs30,000. After the tenure of the last government, it seems that the internship scheme has been abandoned. Now colleges of rural areas are facing a grave shortage of teaching staff. The authorities concerned need to look into the matter in a timely manner.

Iftakhar Mahmood

Jhelum