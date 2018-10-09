Safety for doctors

This refers to the article ‘Doctors in distress’ (Oct 6) by Raja Khalid Shabbir. It accurately depicts the plight of doctors in Pakistan. After being a victim of both verbal and physical assault, many talented doctors leave the country and search for opportunities in foreign countries.

The treatment meted out to doctors is condemnable. If a patient who is in a critical situation dies, relatives of the patient start blaming the doctor. This attitude is not acceptable anywhere in the world. The government should do something about the safety of doctors.

Dr Saad Riaz

Mardan