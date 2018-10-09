The motorway

The Lahore to Khanewal motorway, which was supposed to be opened for public many months ago, is not being used even though construction work has been completed on the project. The PTI-led government’s priorities may have shifted from developing roads and communication network to other areas, but it is the public which is suffering. What is the reason for not opening the motorway for traffic?

The Lahore-Multan G T Road remains choked with vehicles since the traffic on the road has increased tremendously. At present, Khanewal is connected with Multan by the motorway but travelling to Khanewal itself is hazardous, especially at night. The CJP should take notice of the situation.

Dr Sajid Iqbal

Lahore