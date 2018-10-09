They deserve better

This refers to the letter ‘Minimum wage’ (Oct 7) by Naeem Sadiq. The writer has highlighted the plight of janitors employed by a private contractor who pay them only Rs10,400 per month. The sad truth is that in our country even private schoolteachers are hired at a meagre salary.

A number of private schools pay between Rs5,000 and Rs15,000 to even those teachers who hold a Master’s degree. No matter what arguments the owners of the schools have, teachers deserve to be paid at least the minimum legal wage. Prime Minister Imran Khan should advise the Ministry of Education and the Private Education Institutions Regulatory Authority (PIERA) to monitor the recruitment process at all private schools and ensure that teachers are being offered a decent amount of salary. Private school owners should not be allowed to exploit teachers.

Group Captain(r) Saeed Nawaz Khan

Rawalpindi