tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This is to highlight the plight of qualified commercial pilots who are unable to get jobs due to unfair recruitments in Pakistani airlines. Air force fighter pilots who already receive attractive pension are getting jobs in commercial airlines.
The commercial pilots who spend their own money to become a pilot are unable to find a job. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and do something about young pilots who are still jobless.
Fatima Alvi
Islamabad
This is to highlight the plight of qualified commercial pilots who are unable to get jobs due to unfair recruitments in Pakistani airlines. Air force fighter pilots who already receive attractive pension are getting jobs in commercial airlines.
The commercial pilots who spend their own money to become a pilot are unable to find a job. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and do something about young pilots who are still jobless.
Fatima Alvi
Islamabad
Comments