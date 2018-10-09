Punjab to abolish post of pro-chancellor

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to abolish the office of pro-chancellor for which an amendment would be introduced in the Universities Act. The provincial higher education minister confirmed the news and said the previous government had introduced the unnecessary post for political interests, which was making it difficult for varsities’ affairs.
LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to abolish the office of pro-chancellor for which an amendment would be introduced in the Universities Act. The provincial higher education minister confirmed the news and said the previous government had introduced the unnecessary post for political interests, which was making it difficult for varsities’ affairs.
Comments