Fake accounts case: 150 individuals barred from going abroad

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has barred 150 individuals from leaving the country with regard to a case pertaining to money laundering through fake bank accounts. Of these 150 individuals, 78 have been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) and 17 on the FIA’s Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) or ‘stop list’.



Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari or any of the members of his family have not been named in the list. The FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested in July in connection with the probe.

The former president's another close aide and Omni Group Chairman Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed were also arrested by the FIA in August. Lawai, Majeed and his son remain under custody.

Investigations so far have revealed that several ‘benami’ accounts at some private banks were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made. The amount, according to FIA sources, is said to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.