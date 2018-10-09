Stock market witnesses downward spiral

KARACHI: The stock market continued its downward spiral as the KSE-100 index dipped 1,382 points during trading on Monday. KSE-100, the benchmark index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, decreased by 1,328.06 points or 3.39 percent to 37,898.29 points. As much as Rs238 billion of the stock brokers witnessed a complete loss.

Financial experts said the volatility in the market was due to reports of the government approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package. They added that meeting the IMF targets would lead to inflation in the country. "Government’s lack of clarity on the IMF front" was the main cause of the slide, said Saad Hashemy, chief economist and director of research at Topline Securities.

"If the government tomorrow comes out with a clear policy that we have these issues and we are going to IMF or gives a clear indication, that would put market sentiments right," he said. The rupee slipped in the open market, closing at 129.00 rupees compared with the close of 126.80 on Friday.

However, in interbank trading it held steady at 124.20."Uncertainty on the arrangement of foreign exchange flows was reflected in the depreciation of Pakistan rupee against the US dollar in the open market, which dampened equity investors’ sentiment," said Samiullah Tariq, director of research at Arif Habib Limited.