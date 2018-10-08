Senate session today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Senate session will be held at the Parliament House today (Monday).
According to agenda, several bills will be introduced in the upper house while four resolutions and same number of motions regarding matters of national, international and public importance are also part of the house business.
