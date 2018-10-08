Sindh asks Centre to include two projects in CPEC

KARACHI: The Sindh government has requested the federal government to include a desalination plant for Karachi and a project related to the Rice Canal in Larkana in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

The provincial government believes that a desalination plant can provide a long term solution for the persisting issue of water shortage in the provincial capital. According to sources in the Sindh government, there is likelihood that the project will be included in the CPEC.

Installation of a desalination plant will turn seawater into an alternative source of water for the province which will help the government deal with non-availability of water in the river system. Due to climate changes and decreasing rainfall, enough freshwater is not available due to which the government struggles to provide the provincial capital its allocated share of water.

Lining of Rice Canal is another project that has been proposed by the Sindh government for inclusion in CPEC.

The Rice Canal is an off-taking canal on the right bank of the Sukkur Barrage. The canal, which commands an area of nearly 5,200 acres, has been allowed to discharge 10,659 cusecs of water.

A survey was carried out to ascertain the quantity of silt inside the canal, in which it was found that a high amount of silt has accumulated in it causing reduction in its capacity.