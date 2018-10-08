US waiver for India on S-400 missiles from Russia won’t be easy

ISLAMABAD: For India, getting a presidential waiver from the biting Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) sanctions might not be that easy and amid fears of United States sanctions over the S-400 defence system deal with Russia, Indian army chief General Bipin Rawat on Sunday asserted that India follows an independent policy and is also keen on getting the Kamov helicopters and other weapon systems from Moscow.

India and Russia on Friday signed a multi-billion-dollar deal to procure the S-400 Triumf air defence system, which could attract sanctions under the CAATSA. The act is primarily aimed at countering Russia, Iran and North Korea. India and Russia concluded the deal notwithstanding the US warning that it would be a 'focus area' for it to implement punitive sanctions against a nation undertaking 'significant' business deals with the Russians. Gen Rawat, who returned on Saturday night after a six-day visit to Russia, held talks with military officials of that country to enhance bilateral cooperation. He claimed the Russians were very keen on associating with the Indian army and defence forces.

"Because they do understand that we are a strong army, capable of standing up for what is right for us, based on our strategic thought process," he said. The Indian army chief was speaking at the Gen K V Krishna Rao Memorial lecture in New Delhi. On his Russia visit, Gen Rawat recalled a question posed to him by a Russian naval officer that India seemed to be looking westwards at America, which has put sanctions on Russia, and that Washington has also threatened to impose restrictions on New Delhi for dealing with Moscow. To this, Rawat responded saying, "Yes, we do appreciate that there could be sanctions on us, but we follow an independent policy."

Rawat also sought to assuage Russian concerns over India's growing ties with the US. "You (Russia) can be rest assured (that) while we may be associating with America in getting some technology, but we follow an independent policy. I told them while we are talking sanctions and you are questioning on sanctions, President Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi, at this juncture, are signing the treaty on purchase of S-400 weapon system in-spite of the fact that we may face challenges from America in the future," the Indian army chief said.

Rawat said India is looking forward to procuring Kamov helicopters and other weapon systems and technology from Russia. He said New Delhi is looking to get space based systems and technologies from Moscow to enhance its space capabilities.

"There is no end in sight to the manner in which we can cooperate with your country. I think the way forward is to see what is best for the nation, strategically important for us,” he added.

In the meanwhile, US Congressional sources say that both Defence Secretary Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pushed for a presidential CAATSA waiver keeping India in mind. But the final decision will be taken by Trump, who in the last several weeks has been very critical of India’s trade and tariff policies.

Under the CAATSA, which was signed into law last year, India is subject to sanctions now that it has entered into an agreement with Russia to purchase S-400 Triumf missile defence system in $5.4 billion, which is considered by the US as a significant purchase. The CAATSA gives the Trump administration more ways to target Russia, Iran and North Korea with economic and political sanctions. Only last month, the United States had used CAATSA to impose sanctions on Chinese entities for purchase of S-400. The friends of India in the US hope that New Delhi will receive a presidential waiver, given that Trump administration has recognised India as a major defence partner and is in advance stage of selling billions of dollars’ worth of equipment to India in the next few years. Some experts feel that the presidential waiver might not be that easy.

“At the very least, the administration will likely use the possibility of a sanctions waiver as leverage over India in other trade disputes. India may get the waiver in the end, but the administration will likely extract something for it. We just don’t know what yet,” a Republican Congressional watcher told an Indian wire-service. India has inked a $5 billion deal to buy air defence systems from Russia last week.