Mon October 08, 2018
Agencies
October 8, 2018

Twenty killed in New York state car crash

NEW YORK: Twenty people have been killed in a car crash in the US state of New York, police confirmed Sunday, with local media reporting that one of vehicles slammed into a crowd of pedestrians at a country store.

Police said the accident occurred Saturday afternoon when two cars collided in Schoharie County, near the state capital, Albany.

An SUV-style stretch limousine sped down a hill, crashing into pedestrians outside the Apple Barrel Country Store and Cafe, the Albany Times Union said, citing police.

A witness named as Bill Waterson said the limousine was carrying a party on their way to a wedding reception.

“This is terrible, terrible, terrible,” he was quoted as saying.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed on Twitter that a limo was involved and said it was sending investigators to the scene. t was unclear how many of the fatalities were pedestrians or occupants of the vehicles but witnesses at the scene said several bodies could be seen on the ground outside the Apple Barrel, according the Times Union.

The store, a popular stop for tourists viewing fall foliage in the area, posted a message on its Facebook page lamenting the “horrific accident.”

It said it would be open for business on Sunday and “hope you will come and share your smiles, love, friendship and hugs with us.”

