Complete shutdown against LB polls in IHK today

SRINAGAR: In Indian-held Kashmir, complete shutdown will be observed on Monday (today) to register protest against holding of so-called municipal and panchayat polls in the territory.

The call for shutdown has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik and supported by other organisations including the High Court Bar Association.

The four-phase polls for the local bodies in occupied Kashmir would be held on 8th, 10th, 13th and 16th of this month.

The authorities have placed many Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Geelani, Yasin Malik, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, Mukhtar Ahmed, Waza Muhammad Yasin Attai and Syed Imtiaz Haider, besides several activists are under house arrest or in detention to prevent them from conducting campaign for boycott of the farcical polls in the territory.

Various Sikh bodies including Sikh Intellectuals Circle, International Sikh Federation and Sikh Students Federation, in a statement, have already announced boycott of the elections.

Meanwhile, curfew-like restrictions have been imposed in the territory ahead of the first phase of farcical local bodies elections. Indian army, police and paramilitary forces have been ordered to remain extra vigilant. For the last few days, forces have intensified frisking at many locations, particularly in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley. They have also established mobile checkpoints, where checking of cars, motorcycles and commuters was being conducted.

Over 400 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in Kashmir for the election duty. Among them many companies are securing the government quarters, hotels and Dak Bungalows in Kashmir, where poll candidates have been shifted in the name of safety. Almost all additional paramilitary force companies have arrived in Valley, while some are on the way. The additional forces have been deployed in all districts of Kashmir, said an officer.

On the other hand, the authorities suspended mobile internet services in south Kashmir. The districts stayed offline to curb circulation of resignations posted by policemen on social media platforms, media reports said.