Mon October 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Change

Change
Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS
PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption

PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption
Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran

Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia

Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia
Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

National

October 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

UN must stop Indian madness: Moosavi

ISLAMABAD: The Patron in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulama Board and head of Tehreek -e- Nifaz-e-Fiqh Jafariya, Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi, has said that UN must stop Indian madness; why is America silent on use of chemical weapons against Kashmiris by India, says a press release.

The Pakistani foreign minister exposed the cruel face of India in the United Nations. If international organisations will not speak against Indian atrocities, then the whole world may face catastrophic consequences. The CPEC is the guarantee of Pakistan’s progress, stability and security; therefore, any action likely to benefit Pakistan’s enemies must be avoided. Arrests without fulfilling the requirements of justice and fair play may be harmful for the democratic process.

There is accountability for Halal while punishment for Haram. Accountability must not give an impression of political victimisation or deals. We are Hussaini and Moosav; we will not refrain from speaking truth even at the gallows as the criteria of our friendship is Islam, Pakistan and humanity. Children of Kashmir and Palestine are mourning the criminal silence of the International community. The tragic martyrdom of young Shahzada Ali Asghar in Karbala and Shehzadi Sakeena bint-ul-Hussain in Syria exposed the ugly and hypocrite face of Yazeediyat. Ashra-e-Shaheeda-e-Zindan will be observed from 27th Muharram to 6th of Safar to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of young prisoner of Syria Shehzadi Sakeena bint-ul-Hussain (A.S). He said this while addressing to a delegation of Azadars from Jhelum and Talagang.

Agha Moosavi said that India has been consistently piling up all kinds of weapons and ammunition and after America, Israel and Europe, new purchases of ammunition from Russia are indicative of Indian war preparations against Pakistan and China while Pakistan has been repeatedly pointing it out to the international organizations; however, the role of these organisations is full of hypocrisy and duplicity in this regard. He said that since day one, India never accepted Pakistan and has been trying different tactics to destabilise it. Since Moodi came into power, he has adopted aggressive behavior against Pakistan and writing a new history of atrocities, brutalities and oppression in the occupied Kashmir. It was India which sabotaged the opportunity of meeting between the foreign ministers of Pakistan and India during UN meeting as part of her continued attempts of avoiding meetings for bilateral negotiations.

Agha Moosavi said that Moodi has been raising the level of tension to be able to deceive Indian people during the upcoming Indian elections while threats of surgical strikes and war are part of the same plan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Impossible to work with someone guilty of misconduct: Hrithik Roshan on working with Bahl

Impossible to work with someone guilty of misconduct: Hrithik Roshan on working with Bahl

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Photos & Videos

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women

Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women
Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro