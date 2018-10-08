UN must stop Indian madness: Moosavi

ISLAMABAD: The Patron in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulama Board and head of Tehreek -e- Nifaz-e-Fiqh Jafariya, Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi, has said that UN must stop Indian madness; why is America silent on use of chemical weapons against Kashmiris by India, says a press release.

The Pakistani foreign minister exposed the cruel face of India in the United Nations. If international organisations will not speak against Indian atrocities, then the whole world may face catastrophic consequences. The CPEC is the guarantee of Pakistan’s progress, stability and security; therefore, any action likely to benefit Pakistan’s enemies must be avoided. Arrests without fulfilling the requirements of justice and fair play may be harmful for the democratic process.

There is accountability for Halal while punishment for Haram. Accountability must not give an impression of political victimisation or deals. We are Hussaini and Moosav; we will not refrain from speaking truth even at the gallows as the criteria of our friendship is Islam, Pakistan and humanity. Children of Kashmir and Palestine are mourning the criminal silence of the International community. The tragic martyrdom of young Shahzada Ali Asghar in Karbala and Shehzadi Sakeena bint-ul-Hussain in Syria exposed the ugly and hypocrite face of Yazeediyat. Ashra-e-Shaheeda-e-Zindan will be observed from 27th Muharram to 6th of Safar to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of young prisoner of Syria Shehzadi Sakeena bint-ul-Hussain (A.S). He said this while addressing to a delegation of Azadars from Jhelum and Talagang.

Agha Moosavi said that India has been consistently piling up all kinds of weapons and ammunition and after America, Israel and Europe, new purchases of ammunition from Russia are indicative of Indian war preparations against Pakistan and China while Pakistan has been repeatedly pointing it out to the international organizations; however, the role of these organisations is full of hypocrisy and duplicity in this regard. He said that since day one, India never accepted Pakistan and has been trying different tactics to destabilise it. Since Moodi came into power, he has adopted aggressive behavior against Pakistan and writing a new history of atrocities, brutalities and oppression in the occupied Kashmir. It was India which sabotaged the opportunity of meeting between the foreign ministers of Pakistan and India during UN meeting as part of her continued attempts of avoiding meetings for bilateral negotiations.

Agha Moosavi said that Moodi has been raising the level of tension to be able to deceive Indian people during the upcoming Indian elections while threats of surgical strikes and war are part of the same plan.