2005 earthquake: Let’s be prepared and emerge stronger

The magnitude 7.6 quake that rumbled through the northern parts of Pakistan at 8:50am on October 8, 2005 will go down in the annals of the country’s history as a tragedy of catastrophic proportions.

The calamitous quake roared in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), parts of the then NWFP [North West Frontier Province] and the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and traveled up to Afghanistan, Tajikistan and Xinjiang province of China.

The massive damage was attributed to severe upthrust. It was considered the deadliest quake to have struck South Asia since the 1935 quake of same intensity in Quetta in which around 70,000 people were killed.

Over 73,338 people, including 19,000 children, were killed, 1,28,309 injured, 3.5 million displaced and 7,80,000 buildings, including 17,000 school buildings, destroyed.

AJK suffered the worst, as the epicenter was located approximately 9km north northeast of the capital city of Muzaffarabad. More than 70 percent of casualties were estimated to have occurred in Muzaffarabad.

Bagh, the second-most-affected district, suffered 15% of total casualties. Balakot city of NWPF [now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa] was almost totally destroyed.

According to the World Bank estimates, the country needed a walloping amount of $3.5 billion for rehabilitation and reconstruction.

GOVERNMENTAL RESPONSE: The quake caught the country unawares in the absence of an early warning system multiplying fatalities and damage to infrastructure.

Soon after the tragedy the Government of Pakistan called the international community for immediate help and assistance in rehabilitation and reconstruction besides mobilizing all available national resources to come to grips with this enormous challenge.

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society – undoubtedly the country’s leading humanitarian organization – sprang into action and began sending truckloads of in-country disaster preparedness stocks for the most vulnerable.

The PRCS’s trained staff and volunteers reached the marooned and down- and-out people on foot with food and non-food items. In some cases they had to wade through deep ditches to reach the affected people risking their lives.

But these efforts yielded little due to two main factors: 1), the massive landslides, triggered by the quake, blocked the main roads and highways and turned important bridges into rubble hindering the delivery of relief to the affected people who were forced to stay outdoors braving the elements; 2, they lacked specialized equipment and expertise to trace people buried under the rubble and remove them with safety from the mangled and twisted buildings.

INTERNATIONAL RESPONSE: Within two days of the disaster, an International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) field assessment and coordination team (FACT) arrived in Pakistan to assess the on-ground needs.

Meantime, the emergency response units (ERUs) and regional disaster response teams (RDRT) were also mobilized. At the same time, teams of experts and relief shipments from different partner national societies started arriving in country.

The response was articulated based on ‘cluster approach’ that was applied for the first time following the quake.

Nine clusters [groups of both UN and non-UN humanitarian organizations] were established within 24 hours of the earthquake.

The PRCS and IFRC used helicopters and heavy duty trucks for relief distribution. A massive workforce of several hundred PRCS staff and volunteers was also employed who worked round the clock.

This operation proved to be the largest ever mobilization of Red Cross Red Crescent in the country, leading to the expansion of the PRCS’s structures and capacity and signaling the first of many involvements in national humanitarian response to major disasters in Pakistan over the next six years.

By October 2006, the PRCS/IFRC reached more than one million people through provision of emergency relief. The recovery phase of the operation was completed in December 2009, with almost all activities in the earthquake-affected areas finalized. Over 3.38 million people were provided with Rs6.5 billion worth of relief goods, medical assistance etc.

LESSONS LEARNED: The lessons learnt from the tragedy are enumerated hereunder.

* The country lacked an effective early warning system to detect quakes in quake-prone areas.

* Public awareness of risks and measures to mitigate them in case of major disasters was never undertaken.

* Simulation exercises to come to grips with such challenges head-on were never undertaken.

* There was institutional vacuum, dysfunctional civil administration and a lack of inter-agency cooperation.

* There was no preparedness at the government level to handle mass casualties in case of a major man-made or natural disaster.

* Disasters of this magnitude always result in mass internal displacements but there was no system or mechanism in place to help and rehabilitate the internal displaced people (IDPs).

* Dealing with vulnerable groups in an eventuality is a big challenge but it was more cumbersome in case of 2005 quake as the country lacked a trained manpower to handle this situation.

* Breakdown in communication and destroyed road network hindered quick response.

* Absence of an adequate national database containing information about demographics, psychographics and behavioral information of population hampered relief and rescue efforts.

* No matter how equipped and well-prepared the disaster management entities are disasters of this magnitude cannot be handled without international monetary and physical support.

* The nation became united, as during such natural disasters it is easier to create a unified approach.

* Numerous problems crop up after such mega disasters unless the vulnerable groups are well looked after.

* Availability of food and shelter closer to the affected areas keeps people from migrating to other areas.

WAY FORWARD:

* Technology needs to be acquired for an effective early warning for earthquakes.

* Government agencies should be ready to handle such gigantic challenges by having seismic surveys and data on fault lines and epicenters.

* Volunteerism should be encouraged and supported and a legislation, if necessary, should be made to protect livelihood

* Disaster management is a developed subject; therefore, the provincial authorities right down to the lowest level should invest in capacity building. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) should reinforce them.

* Building codes need to be implemented to minimize fatalities and infrastructural damage.

* Stockpiling of relief goods in all strategically indentified areas must be ensured for speedy delivery to the affected populations. Package weight and sizes should be reasonable so that there are no hindrances in their delivery in difficult terrains.

* A comprehensive mapping exercise should be undertaken for each major city facing the danger of earthquake

- Areas should be marked in peace time for creation of camps and the data should be updated biannually. This data should also be shared with all disaster management entities for a better coordination during a major disaster.

In the aftermath of quake, the PRCS has changed its strategic direction to increase its outreach countrywide. Keeping in view the increased number of road traffic accidents, floods and earthquakes, it has decided to take up the momentous goal of training a “First Aider in Every Home” under its First Aid Training Program (FAT).

The program has been successfully implemented in many districts and the target audience is schools, colleges and universities.

The Society is also imparting disaster preparedness and first aid training to madrassa students countrywide in order to make them well-prepared for natural and man-made disasters.

The writer is Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society.