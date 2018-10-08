Watchman killed

SWABI: Unidentified assailants killed a watchman in Ismaila area on Sunday, the police said.

Registering a first information report (FIR) in Kalu Khan Police Station, wife of the deceased said that they had no enmity with anyone. The police have registered an FIR and started investigation. The 61-year old Afsar Ali was the sole bread earner and the salary that he used to receive was the lone source of livelihood for them.­