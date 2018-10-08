Mon October 08, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2018

Appointment of DHO triggers debate

CHITRAL: The appointment of new district health officer (DHO) has generated debate as the official was suspended as the medical superintendant of the hospital last year.

The PTI appointed Dr Iftikharuddin as the district health officer of Chitral a few days back.

He was suspended as the medical superintendant of the DHQ hospital last year after a video of unloading of garbage and solid waste by a hospital ambulance went viral on social media.

His predecessor Dr Israrullah was made head of the Civil Hospital Drosh.

Sources in the PTI local chapter said that a group in the party had demanded the transfer of DHO Dr Israrullah after he ignored them while filling vacant posts and transfer and posting of lower grade employees.

He said Dr Israrullah was removed many times in the past but the PTI group supporting him got the removal reversed.

Sources said that Dr Iftikharuddin was going to retire in 5 months and there was no point to appoint him as DHO for such short time.

Comments

