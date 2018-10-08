New LG system to authorise common man: minister

NOWSHERA: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said on Sunday that legislation for the new local government system was underway and under the new system, the tehsil nazim would contest the election directly.

Speaking at Khattak Bagh during a ceremony wherein activists of different parties announced joining PTI, Khattak said that the new local government system being introduced in the country would transfer powers to the grassroots in a true sense.

He said that the numbers of elected representatives were being reduced in the new LG system.

He added that government had also decided to strengthen the National Accountability Bureau to bring back the looted money to the exchequer.