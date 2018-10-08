LG govt system to be strengthened: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday said that the local government system would be strengthened, making it efficient to undertake all development activities under the local government system in the province.

“The elected representatives would focus on their constitutional responsibilities and obligations,” he told a delegation of Bannu led by MPA Malik Shad Muhammad at Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Peshawar.

The delegates highlighted their problems with special focus on developmental schemes in their areas, said a handout.

Assuring all-out support to the resolution of their problems, the chief minister clarified that the local government system would be streamlined under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to be responsive to the people problems, grievances and development.

This, he added, would accelerate the pace of development in the province.

Mahmood Khan said that there would be an efficient and effective system of governance for problems and complaints redressal mechanism at local level.

The developmental work would be devolved to the local governments under the local governance approach, he said, adding, the members of the assembly would focus on legislation fulfilling constitutional obligations and responsibilities which is strictly a constitutional obligations and responsibilities.