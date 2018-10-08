Alleged killers of youth arrested

MINGORA: The police arrested alleged killers of a youth, Talking to media persons, Deputy Superintendent of Police Matta circle Akbar Khan said that 19-year old Shafiullah was found murdered on September 30 in Katlai Chaprial locality after he went missing a day earlier.

He said that the arrested Ubaidullah and Ubaidur Rehman in connection with the case. He also said that police also recovered the pistol used in the crime. Akbar Khan added that police are endeavouring to ascertain the motive behind the murder.