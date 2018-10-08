Over 40 illegal structures demolished

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Sunday demolished more than 40 structures on Charsadda road during an anti-encroachment drive here on Sunday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan and Assistant Commissioner Sara Rehman monitored the drive.

Heavy machinery was used for demolishing the illegal structures. Heavy contingent of police was also deployed to avoid any untoward situation.

Talking to reporters after the operation, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan said that the anti-encroachment drive was in full swing in Peshawar. The official said administration had demolished illegal structures in Namak Mandi, Mattani Bazaar, University Town, and other areas.

He said during the current drive most of the illegal structures were removed by the occupant voluntarily. He warned of strict action against encroachment in Peshawar and asked the illegal occupants to remove the encroachment voluntarily or else cases would be registered against them.