Prisoners riot, seize weapons at South Sudan detention centre

JUBA: Prisoners rioted and seized weapons at a detention centre in South Sudan's capital Juba early on Sunday, a security source and local residents said.

One of the detainees told Reuters by phone from the centre that he and many other others were political prisoners, held without trial, and were demanding their release. "We are about five metres apart from the government forces. They are trying to force us to lay down our arms. We need international guarantors like the Red Cross. We will not surrender,” Kerbino Wol said. "All political prisoners and detainees need to be released or given fair trial. The lack of trials is illegal," he added. Reuters could not confirm his account independently. A South Sudanese government spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.