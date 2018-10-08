Indian actress takes #MeToo claims to police

Mumbai: The Indian actress whose public allegations of sexual harassment by a Bollywood star is sparking a string of similar #MeToo claims has filed a formal complaint, police told AFP Sunday.

Former Miss Universe contestant Tanushree Dutta first alleged in 2008 that multi-award-winning Nana Patekar behaved inappropriately towards her during the making of a romantic comedy the same year. No action was taken at the time against Patekar and she made no formal complaint.

But emboldened by the global #MeToo campaign -- where women have shared accounts of harassment or assault -- Dutta repeated the allegations in a recent interview and on Saturday went to the police to officially report the 2008 sexual harrassment claims. "Dutta visited the police station last night and submitted a written complaint," Shailesh Pasalwar, a Mumbai police inspector, told AFP.

"We are investigating the case but right now, it is not an FIR (First Information Report, or a formal investigation) but a written complaint about harassment incident," he added. She also alleged in the interview that filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri had behaved inappropriately towards her during the shooting of the 2005 movie "Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets". The actress said in a statement last week that she had received legal notices from both Patekar and Agnihotri, who deny her accusations.