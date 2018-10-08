Israel PM’s wife goes on trial for fraud

JERUSALEM: The wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu goes on trial Sunday for allegedly using state funds to fraudulently pay for hundreds of meals, part of a list of legal troubles facing the family. The start of Sara Netanyahu's trial will be the latest chapter in a saga intensely scrutinised in Israel, but dismissed by the Netanyahus as another "absurd" attempt to discredit them.

The premier himself faces possible charges in separate corruption investigations, leading to speculation that he will eventually be forced to step down. Sara Netanyahu was charged with fraud and breach of trust in June.

Prosecutors accuse her of misusing state funds to pay for catered meals costing $100,000 (85,000 euros) by falsely declaring there were no cooks available at the premier's official residence. From 2010 to 2013, she, her family and guests received "fraudulently from the state hundreds of prepared meals", the indictment read.

According to the charge sheet, the meals were ordered from a variety of well-known Jerusalem businesses, including an Italian restaurant, a Middle Eastern grill joint and a sushi establishment.

The trial, which could run for months, opens in the Jerusalem magistrates court at 1:30 PM (1030 GMT) with a hearing on whether it should be overseen by a panel of three judges instead of one due to the case´s "public sensitivity". It was due to start in July but was postponed for reasons that were not made public.