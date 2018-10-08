Mon October 08, 2018
World

REUTERS
October 8, 2018

Iran parliament passes steps against funding terrorism

DUBAI: Iran's parliament approved new measures against funding terrorism on Sunday, changes that officials hope will move Tehran closer to global norms and help remove it from investment blacklists as it faces renewed US sanctions.

The measures, which allow Iran to join a convention against the funding of terrorism (CFT), still have to be approved by a clerical body before they become law. Tehran says it has been trying to implement international standards against money laundering and the funding of terrorism set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), but it has struggled to get the measures passed. Hardliners in parliament have opposed legislation aimed at moving toward compliance with FATF standards, arguing it could hamper Iranian financial support for allies such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which the United States has classified as a terrorist organisation.

FATF has said Tehran has until October to complete the reforms or face consequences that could further deter investors from the country. "The parliament faces a historic decision to act along the interests of the nation and take away any future excuses from the United States (to pressure Iran)," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told parliament before the vote, which was broadcast on state radio.

Foreign businesses say legislation that includes FATF guidelines is essential if they are to increase investment. In May, the United States pulled out of a 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and Tehran and reimposed sanctions. Washington has told countries they must halt imports of Iranian oil from November 4 or face US financial measures.

