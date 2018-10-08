Mon October 08, 2018
Sports

AFP
October 8, 2018

Nikoloz, Wozniacki bag titles in Beijing

BEIJING: Juan Martin del Potro suffered a shock defeat in the China Open final on Sunday, losing 6-4, 6-4 to unseeded Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia.

The Argentine top seed has been suffering with a cold in Beijing, but it was not immediately clear how much that had hindered his performance.

It is only the second title of 34th-ranked Basilashvili’s career.

The all-action 26-year-old immediately broke Del Potro’s serve in the first game and appeared unfazed by his opponent’s stellar reputation.

Del Potro, the world number four who reached the final of the US Open, is enjoying one of the finest seasons of a career once in danger of being destroyed by wrist injuries.

But the 30-year-old never looked close to his best against Basilashvili, who won his maiden ATP title in Hamburg in July.

Meanwhile, Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki won her 30th WTA singles title as she beat Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-3 in the China Open final on Sunday.

The Danish world number two was impressive all week in Beijing, never dropping a set and rarely looking troubled, sealing her spot in the WTA Finals Singapore in the process.

Wozniacki was once more imperious against the 20th-ranked Sevastova, who briefly retired from tennis in May 2013 with injury. Wozniacki was ruthless on her serve and wrapped up the first set with an overhead smash to underline her superiority.

