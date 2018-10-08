Mon October 08, 2018
Islamabad

A
APP
October 8, 2018

President underlines need for policy action to face disasters

Islamabad : President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed upon the need to adopt best practices, implement desired policy actions and strategies aimed at resilience building of the nation in the face of natural calamities and disasters.

In a message on National Resilience Day being observed on October 8, the president said the policy actions in Pakistan should address key sectors like safe development of infrastructure, disaster preparedness along with other areas, such as poverty alleviation, thorough land-use planning, building codes implementation, water resources management, sound agriculture practices and enhanced forestation across Pakistan including coastal areas.

He said Pakistan observes the Day to express solidarity and sympathy with families who suffered natural calamities.

The president also urged all the federal and provincial stakeholders to create synergies in action to ensure disaster risk reduction, preparedness, besides mounting swift and prompt response mechanisms.

“We must take care of vulnerable segments of our society including women, children, elderly people and people with disabilities in all our interventions,” he observed.

The day reminded the devastating earthquake of 2005 that wreaked havoc in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the country by causing immense damages to life, property and infrastructure, he added. President Dr Alvi further observed that the people of Pakistan had exhibited courage, selflessness, spirit of sacrifice and resilience to withstand the testing times despite being hit by multiple disasters of mega magnitude.

“The observance of this day as National Resilience Day: is also an occasion for stock-taking and to reiterate our commitment to make greater efforts for preparing ourselves to face such adversities.

It is also an occasion to show our resolve for disaster risk reduction,” he added.

The president said disasters had affected the economy and severely impacted social fabric of society.

“Our institutional response capacities have been tested to a great extent. It is heartening to note that our national disaster management systems led by National Disaster Management Authority is engaged in creating awareness among our people, besides building capacities at different levels,” he added.

