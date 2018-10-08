Smart cards to be issued from next week

Rawalpindi : The Excise and Taxation Department is finalising all the arrangements to start issuing smart cards to vehicle owners from mid-October.

Rawalpindi Excise and Taxation Director talking to this agency informed that the new vehicle registration system is being introduced for facilitation of citizens.

He said, the whole process would include smart cards, number plates and universal number.

He said, the Excise and Taxation Department and Punjab Safe City Project (PSCA) had proposed to introduce new vehicle number plates design for the province.

The reason behind new number plate design is that CCTV cameras were not able to detect and read the current number plates.

The modified size and font size of the universal number plates would make them camera-readable, he added.

From mid-October, universal number plates will be issued across the province, he said.

The Punjab government is going to introduce new system of vehicles registration which will not only discourage fabrication, forged documents but streamline the whole process of registration.

No one can get registered, a vehicle already registered with same chassis number in any other district of the province, he added.