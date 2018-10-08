12 kanal land retrieved from encroachers

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) and Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) have launched anti-encroachment campaigns in the city.

According to RDA, it has retrieved its 12 kanal land from encroachers in Mohanpura, City Saddar Road and Kashmiri Bazaar and Ganjmandi area.

According to the RDA anti-encroachment drive Incharge Mohammad Ijaz, the authority started an operation against encroachment last week during which over 12 kanal land was retrieved from the shopkeepers and stallholders in different areas. The RMC has also issued 15-day notices to the shopkeepers in the city areas to remove encroachments voluntarily otherwise action in accordance with the law would be taken against them.