Mon October 08, 2018
Islamabad

A
APP
October 8, 2018

‘Planted saplings need regular vigilance to ensure maximum survival’

Islamabad : The environmental experts Sunday said only planting a tree cannot help keep global warming below the two degree Celsius, a limit endorsed by the leaders of almost world’s each country, as constant observation and optimum care are imperative for ensuring survival of a planted sapling.

Lauding the active participation of government departments and volunteers from public in Billion-Tree-Tsunami-Initiative, the experts said, "It is not a one day job. You plant a tree and the job is over, rather the full resolve is required to nurture a sapling to make it a fully grown tree.”

Ibrar Shanwari, a Botanist and Chairman Department of Environmental Sciences, International Islamic University Islamabad said there was a need to set up a monitoring cell to ensure a long term surveillance of the planted saplings as "without proper care almost 60 per cent of the saplings perish at the initial stage," he added.

Ibrar Shanwari said that he had recently requested Adviser to the Prime Minister on Environment Amin Aslam for setting up a task force that should be mandated to deal with post-plantation issues to make it a complete success.

He also stressed to launch awareness campaigns as most of the volunteer-planters were oblivious of the planting care.

''Right time, right species and right place should be the main priorities if we want to achieve maximum growth rate," he added.

"We should promote the indigenous species that are not only viable for the country’s variable weather but also need nominal amount of water to grow by getting maximum water from the sub-soil,” he said.

He suggested that the feasible plants in Pakistan weather includes Olive, Pinus, Diar, Junipur, Acacia, Sissoo, Bobax and others.

The species of Euclyptus, Lagestonia, Canocarpus, Magnolia, Alianthus, Brousonetia, Parthenium and Lantan Camara may be avoided, he added.

"The department concerned should force the nurseries to promote native plants that will not help only in balancing the environment but also conserving the biodiversity", he added.

