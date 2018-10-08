500-bed Cantonment General Hospital to be operational by end of month

Rawalpindi : The Cantonment General Hospital (CGH) Rawalpindi is being made a state-of-the art hospital which would be fully functional 500 bed hospital by the end of October.

Talking to this agency, the RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood informed that the latest electro-medical equipment are being installed in the hospital to cater needs of the residents.

“Qualified and experienced doctors have been appointed purely on merit and the hospital will soon serve as a teaching hospital of Raheel Sharif Medical and Dental College. CGH Rawalpindi has become number one hospital in cantonment hospitals of the country. It will be a gift for the Cantonment residents from RCB,” he added. RCB is undertaking number of initiatives to improve health care delivery system in the cantonment area.

All out efforts are being made to provide the quality emergency, diagnostics and therapeutic Health services to people of the area.

Under the up-gradation project, the hospital is being made a modern hospital.

In the last fiscal year, the RCB spent Rs180 million on the improvement of the structure, sewerage lines and elevators.

The RCB has prepared a plan to activate 14 departments in the hospital, including medicines, ear, nose and throat (ENT), eye, gynaecology, cardiology, emergency.

Under the plan, the RCB would install electric incinerators in the hospital to dispose of medical waste.

He informed that the up-gradation project is being completed at a cost of 570 million while electro-medical equipment are being procured at a cost of Rs348.98 million, laundry system and CSSD at Rs69.96 million, transport/ambulances at Rs42 million, hospital furniture at Rs69.47 million, miscellaneous expenditure including linen at Rs9.59 million and incinerator at a cost of Rs30 million.

Availability of such a grand and modern health facility with Cantonment Boards fixed rates for medical treatment will be a great facility for the residents of Rawalpindi being the most modern and largest CGH in Cantonment areas of the country.

He reiterated that for the larger public interest and to provide better health facilities to the residents of Rawalpindi, the process of up-gradation of CGH will continue.

The RCB and the administration of hospital is engaged in addressing routine administrative problems, whereas their main focus is to continue on up-gradation process i.e. installation of equipment and deployment of newly inducted doctors and staff for ensuring efficient service delivery for general public.

Meanwhile, the facilities being provided in the hospital are being hailed by the public and they praised the RCB administration for taking measures for improving the overall condition of the hospital.