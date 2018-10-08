Six bike lifters nabbed

Islamabad : Islamabad Saddar Zone police have arrested six motorbike lifters from different areas of Tarnol, Ramna and Shalimar Police stations and have recovered 13 motorbikes from their possession in last 10 days, the police spokesman said on Sunday.

During crackdown against them, Ramna Police Station has arrested motorbike thief identified as Nasir and recovered eight bikes from him.

Shalimar police station team arrested Shahryar and Junaid and recovered four stolen bikes from them.

Furthermore, teams of Tarnol Police Station, during crackdown, arrested three bike lifters identified as Zeeshan, Asif and Bahadur and has recovered one stolen bike from them.