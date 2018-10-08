Mon October 08, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2018

Share

Teachers look to minister for long-awaited promotion

Islamabad : The teachers of federal government colleges have asked the minister for federal education and professional training to step in for the early resolution of their promotion issue.

They resented the delay in their promotions since 2017 and told 'The News' that the delay in the holding of the relevant Department Promotion Committee and Department Selection Board meetings was causing financial loss and creating unrest among teachers.

The teachers said the promotion of lecturers, assistant professors and associate professors of federal government colleges were due in 2017 but the bureaucracy at the erstwhile Capital Administration and Development Division did not convene the meetings of the DPC and DSB for the purpose.

They complained that the CADD also didn’t take up the time scale promotion cases of teachers.

A teacher said recently, the CADD had sent back all promotion cases with the instructions that these cases may be dealt by the relevant ministry under the new administrative arrangement i.e. Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

"When the teachers approached the relevant section of the Federal Directorate of Education, they're shocked and disappointed to learn that all the files have been sent back by the CADD. We are clueless about the new channel of sending files neither we have received a green signal from the new ministry. All files are dumped in various sections of FDE," he said.

Another teacher said the promotion incentive was the main attraction and basis to stay in any organisation.

"Over the time, the skill and expertise of the employee increase and grant of promotion to the next higher grade give an incentive to the teachers. This change in his/her cadre improve efficiency and fosters the appropriate approach to develop for achieving excellence in performance," she said.

Professor Tahir Mahmood, a representative of the Federal Government College Teachers Association, said a significant feature of the career of a teacher was the promotion that affected his/her performance in the classroom.

"In the absence of promotion incentive, the performance deteriorates and stagnation kills the ambition to serve efficiently," he said.

Professor Tahir said the teachers hoped that both education minister Shafqat Mahmood and secretary Arshad Mirza would take interest in resolving the longstanding issue of teacher promotion, which was the only financial incentive in service.

