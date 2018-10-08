Woman injured in acid attack

BAHAWALPUR: A woman was injured in an acid attack for refusing proposal of her daughter at Chishtian on Sunday. Abid wanted to contract marriage with a girl, but her mother refused. It infuriated accused Abid and he along with his accomplice entered the house of the woman and threw acid on her. As a result, she received serious burns. She was shifted to the Burn Centre in Multan. According to Chishtian City-B Division police accused Abid has been arrested and raids are being conducted to arrest his accomplice.

YOUTH TORTURED TO DEATH: A youth was tortured to death over a minor issue at Mohallah Khadimabad on Sunday. Muhammad Azam and accused Rashid quarreled over some minor issue. Later, the accused and his accomplices allegedly tortured Azam to death. The police are investigating.