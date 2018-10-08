Several protesting outside PM’s Lahore residence arrested

LAHORE: Affectees of a housing scheme scam and teachers staged a protest outside Prime Minister’s residence in Lahore on Sunday.

The affectees of DHA held a demonstration outside the Zaman Park residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan for not giving them allotment letters despite full payment. They were holding placards and demanded the local administration to allow them to meet the premier.

The protest continued for several hours, suspending traffic on the Canal Bank Road, leading to The Mall road. Police arrested dozens of protesters and shifted them to Racecourse police station. Protesters also demanded the chief justice of Pakistan look into the matter and provide justice to them. Also, dismissed staff of the Punjab Vocational Training demonstrated outside PM’s residence.