CJ takes notice of lawyers’ torture of cop

Ag Agencies

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday took a suo motu notice of an alleged assault on a police officer by lawyers in Lahore.

The top judge issued a notice to Punjab Inspector General Muhammad Tahir to appear in the supreme court along with a report on the matter on October 13. Notices were also issued to Pakistan Bar Council Vice Chairman Ahsan Bhoon, the president and the general secretary of the Lahore Bar Association (LBA), according to an SC press release.

The alleged assault came to the notice of the CJP through reports alleging the police official had been beaten by some LBA lawyers. According to reports, the complainant, Samar Riaz Khan, filed an FIR against advocates Saif Khokhar, Nabeel Haider, Mustafa Khokhar and 14 others last Thursday, stating that a police officer deployed in the court of a judge had telephoned him to tell him the court had summoned him at 12pm. When he reached the court at 1pm, he was attacked by the accused in the sessions court.

Riaz added: “They tortured and criminally intimidated me. The lawyers tore off my uniform and kept me in illegal custody in a room.” He alleged that the lawyers had also threatened his life if he took legal action against them.

Meanwhile, the CJP also took notice of running of illegal Grey Telecommunication Traffic causing loss of billions to the national kitty and posing potential threat to the national security. Taking notice of the issue, the Chief Justice of Pakistan fixed the matter for hearing at the Principal Seat Islamabad on October 8, said a press release.

Notices were issued to attorney general of Pakistan, chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), secretary Interior Government of Pakistan, director general Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and director general Intelligence Bureau (IB) to appear in court.