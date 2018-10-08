Mon October 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Change

Change
Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS
PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption

PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption
Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran

Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia

Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia
Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

National

BR
Bureau report
October 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

KP govt to facilitate lower judiciary: minister

PESHAWAR: Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Sultan Muhammad Khan said on Sunday that the government would spare no efforts to facilitate the lower judiciary. An official communiqué said that the minister called on Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth here. He informed the chief justice about the efforts being taken to ensure the rule of law. Sultan Muhammad said that the government was striving to provide quick and inexpensive justice to the people. He also informed the PHC chief justice about the steps being taken to ensure rule of law and improve the performance of law officers besides removing bottlenecks from the legal system to benefit the litigants. During the meeting, the minister also discussed with the chief justice the issues of the legal fraternity, adding that no effort would be spared to facilitate the lawyer community. He also shed light on the efforts being made to extend the judiciary to the newly merged tribal districts so that the people from the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) could also have access to quick justice.The minister also assured the chief justice that the provincial government respected decisions of the judiciary and would implement its verdicts in letter and spirit.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Impossible to work with someone guilty of misconduct: Hrithik Roshan on working with Bahl

Impossible to work with someone guilty of misconduct: Hrithik Roshan on working with Bahl

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Photos & Videos

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women

Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women
Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro